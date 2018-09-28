Listen Live Sports

NFL Career Passing Yards Leaders

September 28, 2018 3:53 pm
 
Through Sept. 25, 2018
1. Peyton Manning 71,940
2. Brett Favre 71,838
3. x-Drew Brees 71,523
4. x-Tom Brady 66,803
5. Dan Marino 61,361
6. x-Eli Manning 52,482
7. x-Ben Roethlisberger 52,205
8. John Elway 51,475
9. x-Philip Rivers 51,254
10. Warren Moon 49,325
11. Fran Tarkenton 47,003
12. Carson Palmer 46,247
13. Vinny Testaverde 46,233
14. Drew Bledsoe 44,611
15. Dan Fouts 43,040
16. x-Matt Ryan 42,693
17. Kerry Collins 40,992
18. Joe Montana 40,551
19. Johnny Unitas 40,239
20. x-Aaron Rodgers 39,334

x-active

