NFL Career Passing Yards Leaders

Through Sept. 25, 2018 1. Peyton Manning 71,940 2. Brett Favre 71,838 3. x-Drew Brees 71,523 4. x-Tom Brady 66,803 5. Dan Marino 61,361 6. x-Eli Manning 52,482 7. x-Ben Roethlisberger 52,205 8. John Elway 51,475 9. x-Philip Rivers 51,254 10. Warren Moon 49,325 11. Fran Tarkenton 47,003 12. Carson Palmer 46,247 13. Vinny Testaverde 46,233 14. Drew Bledsoe 44,611 15. Dan Fouts 43,040 16. x-Matt Ryan 42,693 17. Kerry Collins 40,992 18. Joe Montana 40,551 19. Johnny Unitas 40,239 20. x-Aaron Rodgers 39,334

x-active

