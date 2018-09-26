NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: full participation):

Thursday

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — VIKINGS: OUT: DE Everson Griffen (knee, not injury related), CB Marcus Sherels (ribs). QUESTIONABLE: RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring), S Anthony Harris (hamstring), DT Tom Johnson (ankle), T Riley Reiff (foot) Practice Report. DNP: DE Everson Griffen (knee, not injury related), T Riley Reiff (foot), CB Marcus Sherels (ribs). LIMITED: RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring), S Anthony Harris (hamstring), DT Tom Johnson (ankle). FULL: C Pat Elflein (ankle), CB Holton Hill (ankle), T Rashod Hill (foot), TE David Morgan (knee), CB Trae Waynes (ankle). RAMS: OUT: WR JoJo Natson (hand), K Greg Zuerlein (groin). DOUBTFUL: LB Mark Barron (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Dominique Easley (knee), CB Marcus Peters (calf). DNP: WR JoJo Natson (hand), K Greg Zuerlein (groin). LIMITED: LB Mark Barron (ankle), LB Dominique Easley (knee), CB Marcus Peters (calf).

Sunday

CINCINNATI BENGALS at ATLANTA FALCONS — BENGALS: DNP: RB Joe Mixon (knee), C Billy Price (foot). LIMITED: RB Giovani Bernard (thigh), LB Preston Brown (ankle), CB Darqueze Dennard (calf), T Cordy Glenn (knee), WR A.J. Green (pelvis), DE Michael Johnson (knee), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (groin). FULL: TE Tyler Eifert (back). FALCONS: DNP: CB Justin Bethel (knee), RB Devonta Freeman (knee), WR Julio Jones (calf), DE Derrick Shelby (groin). LIMITED: S Damontae Kazee (knee), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin), LB Foyesade Oluokun (ankle), CB Brian Poole (thumb, toe), RB Ito Smith (ribs).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at CHICAGO BEARS — BUCCANEERS: DNP: DT Beau Allen (foot). LIMITED: T Demar Dotson (knee), DT Gerald McCoy (biceps), DT Vita Vea (calf), CB Marcus Williams (hamstring). FULL: S Isaiah Johnson (shoulder), S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder). BEARS: DNP: DB Prince Amukamara (hamstring), DB Marcus Cooper Sr. (hamstring), WR Anthony Miller (shoulder). FULL: DB D. Houston Carson (forearm).

HOUSTON TEXANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — TEXANS: DNP: CB Kayvon Webster (not injury related). LIMITED: WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), WR Will Fuller (hamstring), WR DeAndre Hopkins (thumb, ankle, hamstring), G Senio Kelemete (knee), CB Shareece Wright (shoulder). FULL: T Martinas Rankin (ankle), DE J.J. Watt (thigh). COLTS: DNP: DE Tarell Basham (not injury related), T Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), TE Jack Doyle (hip), TE Eric Ebron (shoulder, knee), S Clayton Geathers (knee), T Joe Haeg (ankle), S Malik Hooker (hip, groin), DT Hassan Ridgeway (calf), CB Quincy Wilson (concussion). LIMITED: DT Denico Autry (ankle), RB Marlon Mack (hamstring). FULL: QB Andrew Luck (groin)

NEW YORK JETS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — JETS: DNP: S Doug Middleton (knee, finger), WR Charone Peake (hamstring), CB Buster Skrine (knee), TE Neal Sterling (concussion). LIMITED: LB Josh Martin (concussion), S Marcus Maye (ankle, foot). FULL: WR Robby Anderson (nose), T Kelvin Beachum (foot), G James Carpenter (ankle), WR Quincy Enunwa (back), C Spencer Long (shoulder, knee), DT Steve McLendon (knee), WR Terrelle Pryor (ankle), S J.J. Wilcox (wrist). JAGUARS: DNP: CB D.J. Hayden (toe), C Brandon Linder (knee), RB T.J. Yeldon (ankle). LIMITED: G A.J. Cann (triceps), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), T Jermey Parnell (knee), TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle). FULL: DE Calais Campbell (ankle)

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — DOLPHINS: DNP: LB Chase Allen (foot), WR Danny Amendola (not injury related), DE Andre Branch (knee), TE A.J. Derby (foot), DE Cameron Wake (knee). LIMITED: S Reshad Jones (shoulder). FULL: LS John Denney (shoulder), DT Davon Godchaux (ankle), CB Bobby McCain (shoulder), QB Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder). PATRIOTS: LIMITED: T Marcus Cannon (calf), S Patrick Chung (concussion), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), S Nate Ebner (hip), DE Trey Flowers (concussion), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), DL Geneo Grissom (ankle), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle), TE Jacob Hollister (chest), CB Eric Rowe (groin), DT Danny Shelton (elbow).

DETROIT LIONS at DALLAS COWBOYS — LIONS: DNP: DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), TE Michael Roberts (knee). LIMITED: T Andrew Donnal (knee), G T.J. Lang (back). COWBOYS: DNP: DT Maliek Collins (knee), C Travis Frederick (illness), LB Sean Lee (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Cole Beasley (ankle), S Jeff Heath (ankle), DT Antwaun Woods (groin). FULL: DE Demarcus Lawrence (shoulder), S Xavier Woods (hamstring).

BUFFALO BILLS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — BILLS: DNP: LB Lorenzo Alexander (rest), DT Kyle Williams (rest). LIMITED: TE Charles Clay (shoulder/hip), S Micah Hyde (toe), DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring), RB LeSean McCoy (rib), RB Marcus Murphy (rib), DE Trent Murphy (ankle). FULL: CB Phillip Gaines (elbow), PACKERS: DNP: TE Jimmy Graham (knee), CB Kevin King (groin), G Justin McCray (shoulder), LB Nick Perry (concussion), QB Aaron Rodgers (knee), DL Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle). LIMITED: T Bryan Bulaga (back), S Josh Jones (ankle).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at TENNESSEE TITANS — EAGLES: DNP: RB Jay Ajayi (back), DE Michael Bennett (illness), S Rodney McLeod (knee), RB Darren Sproles (hamstring). FULL: WR Alshon Jeffery (shoulder). TITANS: DNP: RB David Fluellen (groin), QB Blaine Gabbert (concussion), T Dennis Kelly (illness), WR Rishard Matthews (not injury related), K Ryan Succop (left knee). LIMITED: LB Kamalei Correa (back). FULL: T Jack Conklin (knee), CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion), S Kendrick Lewis (foot), QB Marcus Mariota (right elbow)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SEAHAWKS: No Practice Reported. CARDINALS: No Practice Reported.

CLEVELAND BROWNS at OAKLAND RAIDERS — BROWNS: DNP: LB James Burgess (knee), S Damarious Randall (heel), QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion, back). LIMITED: TE Seth DeValve (hamstring), LB Christian Kirksey (shoulder, ankle), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle). FULL: DE Myles Garrett (knee), T Desmond Harrison (shoulder), WR Jarvis Landry (knee). RAIDERS: No Practice Reported.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at NEW YORK GIANTS — SAINTS: DNP: CB Patrick Robinson (ankle), LB Manti Te’o (knee). LIMITED: T Terron Armstead (knee), WR Ted Ginn, Jr. (knee), DT Tyeler Davison (foot), WR Cameron Meredith (knee), G Andrus Peat (ankle), DE Cameron Jordan (biceps), RB Alvin Kamara (knee). GIANTS: DNP: CB Eli Apple (groin), LB Connor Barwin (knee), TE Evan Engram (knee), CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), DL Damon Harrison (knee), WR Cody Latimer (knee), RB Jonathan Stewart (foot). LIMITED: LB Olivier Vernon (ankle).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — 49ERS: DNP: S Adrian Colbert (hip), G Joshua Garnett (toe), G Mike Person (knee), CB Richard Sherman (calf), T Joe Staley (not injury related), S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder). LIMITED: RB Matt Breida (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (quadricep). FULL: CB Ahkello Witherspoon (ankle, hip). CHARGERS: DNP WR Keenan Allen (knee), T Joe Barksdale. (knee), DE Joey Bosa (foot). LIMITED: WR Travis Benjamin (foot). FULL: T Russell Okung (knee), RB Derek Watt (thumb).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — RAVENS: DNP: CB Anthony Averett (hamstring), WR John Brown (not injury related), CB Brandon Carr (knee), DT Willie Henry (abdomen), QB Lamar Jackson (illness), T Ronnie Stanley (foot), LB Terrell Suggs (knee), S Eric Weddle (not injury related). LIMITED: TE Hayden Hurst (foot), S Anthony Levine (hamstring), LB C.J. Mosley (knee), DT Michael Pierce (foot). STEELERS: DNP: G Ramon Foster (not injury related), CB Mike Hilton (elbow), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (abdomen). FULL: S Morgan Burnett (groin), G David DeCastro (hand), T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring).

Monday

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at DENVER BRONCOS — CHIEFS: No Practice Reported. BRONCOS: No Practice Reported.

