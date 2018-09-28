Listen Live Sports

NHL Calendar

September 28, 2018
 
Oct. 3 — Regular season begins.

2019

Jan. 1 — Winter Classic, Boston at Chicago, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

Jan. 25 — All-Star Skills Competition, San Jose, Calif.

Jan. 26 — All-Star Game, San Jose, Calif.

Feb. 23 — Stadium Series, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

April 6 — Last day of NHL regular season.

April 10 — Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

