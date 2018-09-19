Listen Live Sports

Nishikori beats defending champ Gojowczyk at Moselle Open

September 19, 2018 5:24 pm
 
METZ, France (AP) — Top-seeded Kei Nishikori reached the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open by beating defending champion Peter Gojowczyk of Germany, 7-6 (4), 6-3 on Wednesday.

Gojowczyk earned his maiden ATP title in Metz last year but couldn’t save either of the two break points he faced against Nishikori, which was enough for the Japanese player to wrap up the win in 1 hour, 33 minutes.

Fourth-seeded Richard Gasquet also reached the quarters by beating Constant Lestienne 6-4, 6-2 in an all-French matchup, while No. 7 Filip Krajinovic of Serbia made the second round by defeating Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-1 in his opening match.

In other first-round matches, French duo Benoit Paire and Gilles Simon also advanced, along with Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

