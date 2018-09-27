Listen Live Sports

No. 10 Auburn aims to get offense going versus Southern Miss

September 27, 2018 10:03 am
 
Southern Miss (2-1) at No. 10 Auburn (3-1), 4 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Line: Auburn by 27.

Series record: Auburn leads 17-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Tigers dropped a spot in the poll after a lackluster offensive showing against Arkansas and are still trying to get going offensively. Southern Miss gets a chance to make a statement against a Top 10 team from the Southeastern Conference.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn’s inconsistent offense, which ranks 10th in the SEC in yards per game, against a defense that ranks ninth nationally in total yards allowed per game. The Golden Eagles are allowing just 271.7 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southern Miss: WR/RS Quez Watkins. One of the nation’s most productive receivers so far, Watkins has 24 catches for 304 yards and five touchdowns. He also has an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Auburn: Offensive line. The Tigers have given up seven sacks and struggled to run in the three games against FBS team. C Nick Brahms is set to make his second start.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2008. … Auburn is trying to extend its school-record 26 consecutive homecoming wins. … Southern Miss has played its first three games at home for only the fifth time in school history and first since 2009. That’s because Hurricane Florence forced the cancellation of a Sept. 15 game at Appalachian State. … Auburn is third nationally in scoring defense, allowing 12.5 points per game. … Freshmen have accounted for 82 of Auburn’s 139 points (58.9 percent).

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25 /

