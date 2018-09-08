No. 19 UCF routs SC State 38-0 for 15th straight victory

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Adrian Killins Jr. ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 19 UCF rout South Carolina State 38-0 on Saturday night for its 15th straight victory.

Killins Jr. scored on runs of 3 and 24 yards in the first quarter. Greg McCrae rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown, and Otis Anderson added 42 yards and a touchdowns as UCF (2-0) racked up 315 rushing yards.

“We’ve got a deep pool of backs all of whom have something a little bit different in their skill set,” UCF coach Josh Heupel said. “But they all have some similar traits. They did a good job of going north and south.”

McKenzie Milton struggled and threw three interceptions in the first half. He was 21 of 39 for 243 yards with a touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis in the third quarter.

Advertisement

“There’s going to be nights where you’re a little bit out of rhythm,” Heupel said. “But he’s a really good player. He missed a couple of throws but he made some big plays too.”

Davis had nine catches for 111 yards, the first 100-yard game of his career.

“I’m happy I had a good game but I thought we could have done some better things on offense,” Davis said. “We started off real slow. A 100-yard game is nice but I’d like to see us do better on offense.”

UCF held South Carolina State (0-2) to 80 yards passing and 257 total yards. South Carolina State quarterback Tyrece Nick was 5 of 12 for 54 yards and an interception. Backup Dewann Ford threw two interceptions.

“At the end of the day it isn’t about yards, it’s about wins,” Heupel said. “We could play better, absolutely. There were times that we were really efficient and got things going but we just didn’t do enough out if. At the same time give them credit. They are a good defensive team but there are some things we can improve on.”

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina State: Alex Brown, Chris Adams and Lane Jones had interceptions.

UCF: Milton was considered a darkhorse candidate for the Heisman Trophy before the season began but his candidacy will likely end after Saturday’s uneven performance. The Knights, however, had more than enough depth and talent on both sides of the ball to enjoy an easy win.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Knights have won their first two games by a combined score of 94-17 and should remain in the Top 25. The schedule gets harder as UCF has upcoming games against North Carolina, Florida Atlantic and Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

South Carolina State: North Carolina Central visits Orangeburg for the Bulldogs’ MEAC opener next Saturday night.

UCF: The Knights will travel to North Carolina for a nonconference game next Saturday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.