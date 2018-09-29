Listen Live Sports

No. 6 Oklahoma QB Murray doesn’t start vs. Baylor

September 29, 2018 4:05 pm
 
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray didn’t start against Baylor on Saturday for the sixth-ranked Sooners. But he quickly made an impact.

He entered on the second possession and threw a 9-yard touchdown to Lee Morris with his first pass for a 7-0 lead at 12:58 in the first quarter.

Murray, considered by many to be a Heisman candidate, was replaced by Austin Kendall. Murray won the starting job against Kendall during fall practice.

A school spokesman would not say why Murray didn’t start.

Murray has passed for 1,028 yards and 11 touchdowns this season and has rushed for 240 yards and three more scores. He was in uniform and throwing during warmups.

Murray started against West Virginia last season when Baker Mayfield was disciplined for a gesture he made against Kansas. Mayfield, who eventually won the Heisman Trophy, entered the game on the second series.

