The Associated Press
 
No more time added to ex-Division III player’s life sentence

September 28, 2018 12:02 pm
 
< a min read
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Division III football player already serving a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend won’t get more prison time for convictions on lesser charges.

William Riley Gaul received an automatic life sentence without possibility of parole for 51 years when jurors convicted him in May of first-degree murder.

The 20-year-old was a wide receiver at Maryville (Tennessee) College in November 2016 when he killed 16-year-old Emma Walker by firing through her bedroom wall from outside her Knoxville home.

Knox County Criminal Court Judge Bob McGee cited his lack of a criminal history before the shooting as he ruled Friday that Gaul’s sentences for stalking, felony theft, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony would run concurrently to his life sentence.

