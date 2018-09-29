Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Norfolk State beats Delaware State 54-27

September 29, 2018 7:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Juwan Carter passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns and Norfolk State beat Delaware State 45-27 on Saturday.

Carter also had 37 yards on the ground with a touchdown for Norfolk State (3-1, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Marcus Taylor, Justin Smith and Isaiah Winstead each had over 85 yards receiving with one touchdown apiece.

The Hornets were undone by four turnovers. Brandon Savage had an interception and Nhyre’ Quinerly, Nigel Chavis and Walter Brantley each recovered fumbles. Savage returned his for an 80-yard score to make it 27-0 and Chavis took it back 23 yards early in the third for a 34-0 lead.

Trey Gross caught nine passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns for Delaware State (0-4, 0-1). Kwannah Kollie and Brycen Alleyne each returned a kickoff for a touchdown — of 80 and 93 yards.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry