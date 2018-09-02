Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

North Alabama wins first FCS game, beats S. Utah 34-30

September 2, 2018 12:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Christian Lopez tossed a one-yard touchdown pass to Dexter Boykin with 12 seconds remaining and North Alabama won its first game played as an FCS member with a 34-30 victory over Southern Utah in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.

The Lions moved from Division II and will compete in the ASUN Conference.

North Alabama trailed 23-20 late in the fourth quarter when Lopez hit Boykin with a 31-yard touchdown strike with 4:47 remaining.

Southern Utah answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by a one-yard touchdown run from James Felila that put the Thunderbirds back on top, 30-27, with 2:02 left. Lopez then led the nine-play, 75-yard game-winning drive. Lopez’s pass was intercepted at the goal line with 29 seconds left, but a roughing the passer penalty kept the drive alive.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Lopez was 24-of-43 passing for 350 yards and threw three touchdown passes. Lopez also had 15 carries for 105 yards. Boykin had eight catches for 135 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Chris Helbig was 28 of 38 for 316 yards passing and threw two touchdown passes.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech