Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

North Carolina A&T beats Gardner-Webb 45-6

September 9, 2018 12:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Marquell Cartwright ran 15 times for 119 yards and North Carolina A&T scored the final 31 points to beat Gardner-Webb 45-6 on Saturday night.

NC A&T (3-0), ranked sixth in the FCS coaches’ poll, led 17-6 at halftime after Gardner-Webb (1-1) kicked a pair of first-half field goals.

Jah-Maine Martin ran eight times for 93 yards and two touchdowns for the Aggies. Lamar Raynard added a 1-yard TD keeper in the third quarter and Kashon Baker capped the scoring with a 1-yard run in the fourth.

Raynard went 14 of 24 for 125 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Ron Hunt had seven catches for 90 yards.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Jordan Smith was 14 of 29 for 192 yards, no touchdowns and an interception for Gardner-Webb. Kyle Horton had six catches for 96 yards.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech