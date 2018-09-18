Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
North Carolina goes to NWSL final with 2-0 win over Chicago

September 18, 2018 11:21 pm
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jessica McDonald and Samantha Mewis each scored, and North Carolina beat the Chicago Red Stars 2-0 on Tuesday night in a National Women’s Soccer League semifinal that was moved because of Hurricane Florence.

The Courage (18-1-6) will play the defending champion Portland Thorns for the NWSL title on Saturday, also on Portland’s home field.

The semifinal between the Courage and Red Stars (9-6-10) was originally set for Sunday at North Carolina’s home in Cary.

The Courage had the best regular-season record in the league, but the move left them without a home playoff game. The NWSL named Providence Park as its championship venue in May.

Playing in front of a Portland crowd of 4,646, the Courage took the lead on McDonald’s goal in the fifth minute. McDonald got past Chicago defender Julie Ertz before blasting the ball past diving goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. It was her first playoff goal.

Mewis’ goal from distance came in the 86th minute, sailing into the upper corner and our of Naeher’s reach.

Chicago’s Sam Kerr, who won the league’s Golden Boot with 16 goals this season, was not able to get through North Carolina’s defense despite previous success at Providence Park.

The runner-up for goals this season was North Carolina’s Lynn Williams (14), who along with Kerr is an MVP finalist.

Tobin Heath and Lindsey Horan each scored in the Thorns’ 2-1 victory over the Seattle Reign in the other semifinal this past Saturday. Megan Rapinoe scored for the Reign.

In addition to their title last year, the Thorns (13-6-6) also won the league’s inaugural championship in 2013.

