Northwest League

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Spokane (Rangers) 22 15 .595 Everett (Mariners) 17 19 .472 Tri-City (Padres) 16 20 .444 Vancouver (Blue Jays) 20 17 .541 South Division W L Pct. GB Boise (Rockies) 13 23 .361 Eugene (Cubs) 16 20 .444 Salem-Keizer (Giants) 16 20 .444 Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 25 11 .694

Sunday’s Games

Spokane 3, Vancouver 1

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 2:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Eugene at Boise, 7:15 p.m.

Vancouver at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

