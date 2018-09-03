Listen Live Sports

Northwest League

September 3, 2018 2:35 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Rangers) 22 15 .595
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 20 17 .541 2
Everett (Mariners) 17 20 .459 5
Tri-City (Padres) 17 20 .459 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 26 11 .703
Eugene (Cubs) 17 20 .459 9
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 16 21 .432 10
Boise (Rockies) 13 24 .351 13

Sunday’s Games

Spokane 3, Vancouver 1

Hillsboro 9, Salem-Keizer 7

Tri-City 5, Everett 3

Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 2:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Eugene at Boise, 7:15 p.m.

Vancouver at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

