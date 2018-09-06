Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Northwest League

September 6, 2018 10:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Rangers) 22 16 .579
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 21 17 .553 1
Everett (Mariners) 18 20 .474 4
Tri-City (Padres) 17 21 .447 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 27 11 .711
Eugene (Cubs) 17 21 .447 10
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 16 22 .421 11
Boise (Rockies) 14 24 .368 13

___

Thursday’s Games

Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Everett at Spokane, 4 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech