Northwest League Playoffs

September 7, 2018 7:05 pm
 
< a min read
Northwest League Playoffs
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Everett 1, Spokane 2

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Spokane 7, Everett 3

Thursday, Sept. 6: Everett 8, Spokane 3

x-Friday, Sept. 7: Spokane 5, Everett 4

Hillsboro 0, Eugene 2

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Eugene 3, Hillsboro 2

Thursday, Sept. 6: Eugene 3, Hillsboro 2

Championship
(Best-of-5)
South Division vs. North Division

Sunday, Sept. 9: Spokane at Eugene, TBD

Monday, Sept. 10: Spokane at Eugene, TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 11: Spokane at Eugene, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 12: Spokane at Eugene, TBD

x-Thursday, Sept. 13: Spokane at Eugene, TBD

