Northwest League Playoffs All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Semifinal (Best-of-3) Everett 1, Spokane 2

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Spokane 7, Everett 3

Thursday, Sept. 6: Everett 8, Spokane 3

x-Friday, Sept. 7: Spokane 5, Everett 4

Hillsboro 0, Eugene 2

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Eugene 3, Hillsboro 2

Thursday, Sept. 6: Eugene 3, Hillsboro 2

Championship (Best-of-5) Eugene 2, Spokane 0

Sunday, Sept. 9: Eugene 3, Spokane 2

Monday, Sept. 10: Eugene 4, Spokane 0

Tuesday, Sept. 11: Eugene 3, Spokane 2

