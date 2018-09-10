NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Sept. 9. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Accelerate (9) 5-H 5-4-1-0 380 1 2. Justify (30) 3-C 6-6-0-0 354 2 3. Diversify (2) 5-G 4-3-0-0 298 3 4. Monomoy Girl 3-F 5-5-0-0 263 4 5. Abel Tasman 4-F 3-2-0-0 211 5 6. Catholic Boy 3-C 5-3-1-0 162 6 7. Yoshida 4-C 3-2-0-0 143 7 8. Sistercharlie 4-F 4-3-1-0 96 8 9. Catalina Cruiser 4-C 3-3-0-0 85 10 10. Mind Your Biscuits 5-H 4-1-3-0 82 9

Other Horses Receiving Votes: West Coast (1) 40, Imperial Hint 38, Elate 32, Unique Bella 25, Robert Bruce 25, Good Magic 14, Promises Fulfilled 13, City of Light 9, Pavel 7, Bee Jersey 6, Whitmore 6, Marley<S Freedom 4, Dream Tree 4, Midnight Bisou 4, Gunnevera 3, Heart to Heart 2, X Y Jet 1, Glorious Empire 1, Vasilika 1, Gun Runner 1.

