Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NY Islanders get tax break for Nassau Coliseum project

September 6, 2018 2:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The Nassau County Industrial Development Agency has approved tax breaks for the New York Islanders’ planned renovations at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Newsday says completion of $9.95 million in interior upgrades would allow the hockey team to return to Uniondale for three years while a new arena at Belmont Park is developed.

The Islanders plan to split their schedule between the Coliseum and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over three seasons. They’ll play at least 60 games at their former home arena during that period.

An attorney for BSE Global, which operates both venues, says the improvements need to be completed by Dec. 1, when the Islanders host the Columbus Blue Jackets in Uniondale.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The work’s being funded with a $6 million state grant and $3.9 million from the team.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech