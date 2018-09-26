Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NYCFC beats Fire 2-0, clinches playoff spot

September 26, 2018 9:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Ring and David Villa scored four minutes apart in the second half and New York City FC beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Wednesday night to clinch a playoff spot.

NYC (15-8-8), 10 points behind first-place Atlanta, won for the second time in its last 10 games. Chicago (7-16-7) is winless in its last 10 road matches, going 0-7-3.

Ring gave NYCFC a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes of the second half and Villa scored his 12th goal of the season in the 51st. Villa set up the first goal by laying it off for an oncoming Ring, who curled it home from the top of the 18-yard box. Villa redirected Maximiliano Moralez’s back pass near the penalty spot.

Chicago’s best scoring chance came in the 32nd when Raheem Edwards’ bicycle-kick attempt forced a diving save by Sean Johnson. Veteran Alan Gordon entered as a second-half substitute for his first action since Aug. 23.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech