Odell Beckham Jr. upset with losing and frequent PED tests

September 20, 2018 3:28 pm
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. is sick of losing and frustrated with seemingly being asked to take tests every other week by the NFL for performance-enhancers.

Beckham tweeted about the tests Thursday before the Giants (0-2) practiced for Sunday’s game in Houston against the Texans (0-2).

“It’s actually funny how I ‘randomly’ get tested every other week,” Beckham wrote. “Dear @NFL please stop sending these people, ur takin away from meeting times and film… thanks.”

Beckham has never been suspended by the NFL for using a banned substance.

As far as losing, Beckham hasn’t been on the field for a win since the end of the 2016 season. He was hurt in Game 5 last year, breaking his ankle against the Chargers.

