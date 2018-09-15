Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ohio State’s Bosa out of TCU game with apparent groin issue

September 15, 2018 11:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ohio State standout defensive end Nick Bosa left the No. 4 Buckeyes’ game against No. 15 TCU with an apparent left groin injury Saturday night.

Bosa was sitting on the turf with his helmet off at the end of a play after rushing after TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson early in the third quarter. He laid down when medical trainers came out to check on him, and they looked at him momentarily before the All-America player got up and walked slowly to the bench. A few minutes later, he left the field and went to the Ohio State locker room.

On television replay, Bosa could be seen motioning to his left groin area while sitting on the ground before trainers got to him.

Bosa returned to the Ohio State bench in street clothes before the end of the third quarter.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

In the first quarter, Bosa sacked TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson and caused a fumble in the end zone that was recovered by Davon Hamilton for a Buckeyes touchdown.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech