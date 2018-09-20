Listen Live Sports

Ohio State DE Nick Bosa has surgery, out indefinitely

September 20, 2018 1:35 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State’s All-American defensive end Nick Bosa will be out indefinitely after having surgery for a lower-abdomen injury.

Coach Urban Meyer said on his radio show Thursday that Bosa had surgery on a “core muscle.” Meyer didn’t provide a timetable for his return.

Jonathan Cooper is expected to start in Bosa’s place opposite Chase Young in Saturday’s game against Tulane. Defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones also can play end, if necessary.

Bosa was helped off the field in the third quarter of Saturday’s win over TCU. He returned to the bench later in street clothes.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

