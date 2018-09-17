Oilers-Flames Sum

Edmonton 2 1 4—7 Calgary 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Calgary, Dube 1 (Robinson, Valimaki), 0:23. 2, Edmonton, Bouchard 1 (Benson, McLeod), 2:50. 3, Edmonton, Yamamoto 1 (Gravel), 15:04 (sh).

Second Period_4, Calgary, Dube 2 (Rychel), 0:36. 5, Calgary, Dube 3 (Robinson), 4:13. 6, Edmonton, Bear 1 (Benson, Yamamoto), 19:39 (pp).

Third Period_7, Edmonton, Yamamoto 2 (McLeod), 6:07. 8, Edmonton, Russell 1 (Chiasson), 17:02. 9, Edmonton, Aberg 1 (Gravel, Gambardella), 17:25. 10, Calgary, Mangiapane 1 (Foo), 18:59. 11, Edmonton, Russell 2 (Chiasson), 19:44.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 6-7-15_28. Calgary 11-8-6_25.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 5; Calgary 0 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Starrett 1-0-0 (6 shots-5 saves), Koskinen 0-0-0 (19-16). Calgary, Rittich 0-1-0 (27-21).

A_17,311 (19,289). T_2:28.

Referees_Brad Meier, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Trent Knorr.

