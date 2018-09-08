Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson hurts leg vs UCLA

September 8, 2018 2:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson left Saturday’s game against UCLA after injuring his right leg.

Anderson ran for 10 yards on the final play of the first quarter, then got up slowly. He limped off on his own, and trainers tended to him before he headed to the locker room.

The Sooners led 14-7 when he was injured. Kyler Murray then ran for a 10-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to put the Sooners up 21-7.

Anderson ran for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and caught five touchdown passes. He rushed for 19 yards and a touchdown on six carries before the injury.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech