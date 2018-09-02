Listen Live Sports

Olesen claims final automatic European Ryder Cup spot

September 2, 2018 10:30 am
 
AARHUS, Denmark (AP) — Thorbjorn Olesen has claimed the final automatic qualification spot on the European Ryder Cup team after Matthew Fitzpatrick failed to win the Made in Denmark Open on Sunday.

Englishman Fitzpatrick needed to overturn a six-shot deficit to leader Lee Westwood going into the final round but came up short despite shooting an impressive six-under par 66 to end the tournament 16-under overall.

Despite the tournament continuing, when South African Erik van Rooyen took the clubhouse lead at 18 under shortly after, it became official that Fitzpatrick would not be an automatic pick on Thomas Bjorn’s team.

Olesen, also playing in the tournament, finished on 11 under, but was never under threat unless Fitzpatrick won. He will represent Europe in Paris at the end of September.

Fitzpatrick could still make the team when Bjorn names his four wildcard picks on Wednesday. US captain Jim Furyk announces the first three of his four wildcard picks on Tuesday.

