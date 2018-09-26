Orioles 10, Red Sox 3

|Baltimore
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Villar ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Holt 3b-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Pearce 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones dh
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Devers dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Swihart rf-c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Ptrsn pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bra.Phl 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Vazqz c-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Stwrt ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|S.Trvis lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Androli rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Lin ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|S.Wlkrs 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Ca.Jsph c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Totals
|37
|10
|10
|9
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|2
|Baltimore
|200
|010
|304—10
|Boston
|100
|110
|000—
|3
E_Bra.Phillips (2), Villar (11). LOB_Baltimore 9, Boston 9. 2B_A.Jones (33), Andreoli (2), Ca.Joseph (14), Devers (24). 3B_Mancini (3), Lin (1). SB_Villar 2 (34), J.Peterson (13), Swihart (6). SF_R.Nunez (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Yacabonis
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Scott W,3-2
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Fry S,2-4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|Sale
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Rodriguez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Barnes L,6-4
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Velazquez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel
|1-3
|0
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Scott
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Sale (Mullins), by Sale (Jones), by Kimbrel (Jones). WP_Yacabonis, Scott, Barnes, Kimbrel.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:45. A_34,445 (37,731).
