Orioles 10, Red Sox 3

September 26, 2018 11:08 pm
 
< a min read
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 5 1 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 1 0
Villar ss 3 2 0 0 Holt 3b-rf 5 0 1 0
Mancini 1b 4 2 2 3 Pearce 1b 4 0 0 0
A.Jones dh 3 1 3 1 Devers dh 3 1 1 0
R.Nunez 3b 3 0 1 2 Swihart rf-c 3 0 1 1
J.Ptrsn pr-3b 0 1 0 0 Bra.Phl 2b 4 0 0 0
Rickard lf 3 0 0 0 C.Vazqz c-3b 3 0 0 0
D.Stwrt ph-lf 1 1 0 0 S.Trvis lf 4 1 1 0
Androli rf 5 0 1 2 Lin ss 4 0 1 1
S.Wlkrs 2b 5 0 1 1
Ca.Jsph c 5 2 2 0
Totals 37 10 10 9 Totals 34 3 6 2
Baltimore 200 010 304—10
Boston 100 110 000— 3

E_Bra.Phillips (2), Villar (11). LOB_Baltimore 9, Boston 9. 2B_A.Jones (33), Andreoli (2), Ca.Joseph (14), Devers (24). 3B_Mancini (3), Lin (1). SB_Villar 2 (34), J.Peterson (13), Swihart (6). SF_R.Nunez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Yacabonis 3 1-3 4 2 1 4 2
Scott W,3-2 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 3
Fry S,2-4 3 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Sale 4 2-3 4 3 3 1 8
Rodriguez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Barnes L,6-4 1-3 4 3 3 1 1
Velazquez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel 1-3 0 4 4 3 0
Scott 2-3 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Sale (Mullins), by Sale (Jones), by Kimbrel (Jones). WP_Yacabonis, Scott, Barnes, Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:45. A_34,445 (37,731).

