Orioles 10, Red Sox 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Villar ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.261
|Mancini 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.244
|Jones dh
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|1-Peterson pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Rickard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|a-Stewart ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Andreoli rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.220
|Wilkerson 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.211
|Joseph c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Totals
|37
|10
|10
|9
|5
|14
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Holt 3b-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Pearce 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Devers dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Swihart rf-c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|Phillips 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Vazquez c-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Travis lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Lin ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|2
|5
|6
|Baltimore
|200
|010
|304—10
|10
|1
|Boston
|100
|110
|000—
|3
|6
|1
a-struck out for Rickard in the 7th.
1-ran for Nunez in the 7th.
E_Villar (11), Phillips (2). LOB_Baltimore 9, Boston 9. 2B_Jones (33), Andreoli (2), Joseph (14), Devers (24). 3B_Mancini (3), Lin (1). RBIs_Mancini 3 (57), Jones (62), Nunez 2 (21), Andreoli 2 (4), Wilkerson (3), Swihart (17), Lin (6). SB_Villar 2 (34), Peterson (13), Swihart (6). SF_Nunez.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Mullins, Nunez 2, Andreoli 2, Wilkerson); Boston 7 (Pearce, Phillips 2, Vazquez 2, Lin 2). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 14; Boston 1 for 12.
Runners moved up_Mancini, Travis.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yacabonis
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|1
|4
|2
|82
|6.00
|T.Scott, W, 3-2
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|44
|5.26
|Fry, S, 2-4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|3.63
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|8
|92
|2.11
|Rodriguez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.69
|Barnes, L, 6-4
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|24
|3.71
|Velazquez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.24
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.65
|Kimbrel
|1-3
|0
|4
|4
|3
|0
|27
|2.79
|R.Scott
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|8.53
Inherited runners-scored_T.Scott 2-0, Rodriguez 2-0, Velazquez 2-0, R.Scott 3-3. HBP_Sale 2 (Mullins,Jones), Kimbrel (Jones). WP_Yacabonis, T.Scott, Barnes, Kimbrel.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:45. A_34,445 (37,731).
