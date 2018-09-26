Orioles 10, Red Sox 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .247 Villar ss 3 2 0 0 2 2 .261 Mancini 1b 4 2 2 3 1 1 .244 Jones dh 3 1 3 1 0 0 .281 Nunez 3b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .258 1-Peterson pr-3b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .204 Rickard lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 a-Stewart ph-lf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .241 Andreoli rf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .220 Wilkerson 2b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .211 Joseph c 5 2 2 0 0 2 .220 Totals 37 10 10 9 5 14

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .232 Holt 3b-rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Pearce 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .281 Devers dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .244 Swihart rf-c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .235 Phillips 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .150 Vazquez c-3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .210 Travis lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .194 Lin ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .246 Totals 34 3 6 2 5 6

Baltimore 200 010 304—10 10 1 Boston 100 110 000— 3 6 1

a-struck out for Rickard in the 7th.

1-ran for Nunez in the 7th.

E_Villar (11), Phillips (2). LOB_Baltimore 9, Boston 9. 2B_Jones (33), Andreoli (2), Joseph (14), Devers (24). 3B_Mancini (3), Lin (1). RBIs_Mancini 3 (57), Jones (62), Nunez 2 (21), Andreoli 2 (4), Wilkerson (3), Swihart (17), Lin (6). SB_Villar 2 (34), Peterson (13), Swihart (6). SF_Nunez.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Mullins, Nunez 2, Andreoli 2, Wilkerson); Boston 7 (Pearce, Phillips 2, Vazquez 2, Lin 2). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 14; Boston 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Travis.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yacabonis 3 1-3 4 2 1 4 2 82 6.00 T.Scott, W, 3-2 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 3 44 5.26 Fry, S, 2-4 3 0 0 0 0 1 33 3.63 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale 4 2-3 4 3 3 1 8 92 2.11 Rodriguez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.69 Barnes, L, 6-4 1-3 4 3 3 1 1 24 3.71 Velazquez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.24 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.65 Kimbrel 1-3 0 4 4 3 0 27 2.79 R.Scott 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 19 8.53

Inherited runners-scored_T.Scott 2-0, Rodriguez 2-0, Velazquez 2-0, R.Scott 3-3. HBP_Sale 2 (Mullins,Jones), Kimbrel (Jones). WP_Yacabonis, T.Scott, Barnes, Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:45. A_34,445 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.