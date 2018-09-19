Orioles 2, Blue Jays 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Smoak 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.246
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|b-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.371
|Hernandez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Travis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|a-Solarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|2
|7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Rickard lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Beckham ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Peterson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Stewart dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|1
|7
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010—1
|4
|1
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|10x—2
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Maile in the 8th. b-popped out for Diaz in the 9th.
E_Diaz (9). LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Stewart (1). HR_McKinney (5), off Castro; Stewart (1), off Estrada. RBIs_McKinney (12), Mullins (10), Stewart (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Pillar, Diaz 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 5; Baltimore 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Wynns. FIDP_Morales.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Jones, Wynns).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada, L, 7-13
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|98
|5.57
|Barnes
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|6.05
|Mayza
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.55
|Tepera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.77
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yacabonis
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|64
|6.34
|Wright Jr., W, 4-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|35
|5.47
|Castro, H, 5
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.06
|Scott, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.59
|Givens, S, 8-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.33
Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 1-1. HBP_Yacabonis (Pillar). WP_Yacabonis.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_2:34. A_11,337 (45,971).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.