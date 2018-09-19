Listen Live Sports

Orioles 2, Blue Jays 1

September 19, 2018 10:00 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McKinney lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .287
Gurriel Jr. ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286
Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .246
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259
b-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .371
Hernandez rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Travis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Maile c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .249
a-Solarte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Jansen c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Totals 30 1 4 1 2 7
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .268
Rickard lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234
Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Jones rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284
Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Beckham ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Peterson 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Stewart dh 3 2 2 1 0 1 .167
Wynns c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .247
Totals 31 2 6 2 1 7
Toronto 000 000 010—1 4 1
Baltimore 001 000 10x—2 6 0

a-grounded out for Maile in the 8th. b-popped out for Diaz in the 9th.

E_Diaz (9). LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Stewart (1). HR_McKinney (5), off Castro; Stewart (1), off Estrada. RBIs_McKinney (12), Mullins (10), Stewart (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Pillar, Diaz 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 5; Baltimore 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Wynns. FIDP_Morales.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Jones, Wynns).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Estrada, L, 7-13 6 4 1 1 1 5 98 5.57
Barnes 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 21 6.05
Mayza 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 3.55
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.77
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yacabonis 4 2 0 0 1 4 64 6.34
Wright Jr., W, 4-2 2 1 0 0 1 2 35 5.47
Castro, H, 5 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 14 4.06
Scott, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 5.59
Givens, S, 8-12 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.33

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 1-1. HBP_Yacabonis (Pillar). WP_Yacabonis.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:34. A_11,337 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

