Orioles 2, Blue Jays 1

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi McKnney lf 4 1 2 1 Mullins cf 4 0 1 1 Grrl Jr ss 4 0 2 0 Rickard lf 4 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0 Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 Morales dh 4 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 0 1 0 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 T.Bckhm ss 2 0 0 0 Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 R.Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd rf 3 0 0 0 J.Ptrsn 3b 0 0 0 0 D.Trvis 2b 3 0 0 0 D.Stwrt dh 3 2 2 1 Maile c 2 0 0 0 Wynns c 3 0 2 0 Solarte ph 1 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 0 0 0 0 Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 31 2 6 2

Toronto 000 000 010—1 Baltimore 001 000 10x—2

E_A.Diaz (9). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_D.Stewart (1). HR_McKinney (5), D.Stewart (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Estrada L,7-13 6 4 1 1 1 5 Barnes 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Mayza 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 1 Baltimore Yacabonis 4 2 0 0 1 4 Wright Jr. W,4-2 2 1 0 0 1 2 Castro H,5 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Scott H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Givens S,8-12 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Yacabonis (Pillar). WP_Yacabonis.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Dave Rackley.

Advertisement

T_2:34. A_11,337 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.