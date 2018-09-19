Listen Live Sports

Orioles 2, Blue Jays 1

September 19, 2018 10:00 pm
 
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McKnney lf 4 1 2 1 Mullins cf 4 0 1 1
Grrl Jr ss 4 0 2 0 Rickard lf 4 0 0 0
Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0 Villar 2b 4 0 0 0
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 0 1 0
Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0
A.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 T.Bckhm ss 2 0 0 0
Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 R.Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0
T.Hrnnd rf 3 0 0 0 J.Ptrsn 3b 0 0 0 0
D.Trvis 2b 3 0 0 0 D.Stwrt dh 3 2 2 1
Maile c 2 0 0 0 Wynns c 3 0 2 0
Solarte ph 1 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 31 2 6 2
Toronto 000 000 010—1
Baltimore 001 000 10x—2

E_A.Diaz (9). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_D.Stewart (1). HR_McKinney (5), D.Stewart (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Estrada L,7-13 6 4 1 1 1 5
Barnes 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Mayza 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Yacabonis 4 2 0 0 1 4
Wright Jr. W,4-2 2 1 0 0 1 2
Castro H,5 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Scott H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Givens S,8-12 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Yacabonis (Pillar). WP_Yacabonis.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:34. A_11,337 (45,971).

