Orioles 5, Athletics 3

|Oakland
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lureano cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Rickard rf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|T.Bckhm dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Pscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|R.Nunez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Ptrsn 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Androli lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Stwrt ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Valera 2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Bea.Tyl c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ca.Jsph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fowler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|32
|5
|12
|5
|Oakland
|010
|010
|010—3
|Baltimore
|200
|200
|01x—5
DP_Oakland 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Semien (33), Martini (8), J.Peterson (13). HR_Piscotty (24). CS_Rickard (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Anderson L,3-5
|3
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Kelley
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Dull
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Petit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Familia
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|Bundy W,8-14
|6
|6
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Castro H,3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Fry H,9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Givens S,7-11
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
M.Castro pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
WP_Anderson, Gearrin.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:51. A_11,714 (45,971).
