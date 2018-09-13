Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 5, Athletics 3

September 13, 2018 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Laureano cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .288
Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .281
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Davis dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250
Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .242
Piscotty rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .269
Semien ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .259
Martini lf 3 0 3 1 1 0 .294
Phegley c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .188
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Taylor c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Fowler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Totals 35 3 9 3 3 11
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .240
Rickard rf-lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .245
Villar ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .269
Mancini 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .239
Beckham dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .227
Nunez 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .238
Peterson 3b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .205
Andreoli lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .224
b-Stewart ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Valera 2b 2 0 2 1 1 0 .229
Joseph c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Totals 32 5 12 5 2 5
Oakland 010 010 010—3 9 0
Baltimore 200 200 01x—5 12 0

a-grounded out for Phegley in the 7th. b-struck out for Andreoli in the 8th. c-struck out for Taylor in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Semien (33), Martini (8), Peterson (13). HR_Piscotty (24), off Bundy. RBIs_Olson (73), Piscotty (76), Martini (14), Beckham 2 (31), Andreoli (2), Valera (6), Peterson (28). CS_Rickard (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Chapman 2, Piscotty, Semien 2); Baltimore 2 (Mullins, Stewart). RISP_Oakland 1 for 9; Baltimore 3 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Mancini. LIDP_Beckham. GIDP_Joyce.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie); Baltimore 1 (Mancini, Villar, Valera).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 3-5 3 1-3 7 4 4 1 2 59 4.35
Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.45
Gearrin 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 3.58
Dull 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.84
Petit 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.10
Familia 1 2 1 1 0 2 24 2.81
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, W, 8-14 6 6 2 2 0 8 90 5.48
Castro, H, 3 1 3 1 1 0 0 19 4.15
Fry, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 17 3.81
Givens, S, 7-11 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 23 4.39

Castro pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kelley 2-0, Fry 2-1, Givens 3-0. WP_Anderson, Gearrin.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:51. A_11,714 (45,971).

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech