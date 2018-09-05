Orioles 5, Mariners 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss 5 2 2 1 0 2 .262 Rickard cf-lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .238 Mancini 1b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .245 Jones rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Davis dh 5 0 2 1 0 0 .179 Nunez 3b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .238 1-Peterson pr-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Andreoli lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .211 a-Mullins ph-cf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .273 Valera 2b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .205 Wynns c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Totals 39 5 15 4 2 7

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger cf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .279 Segura ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .315 Cano 3b-1b 3 2 3 1 1 0 .287 Cruz dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .265 Span lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .271 Healy 1b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .249 2-Negron pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Gamel rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .285 b-Maybin ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 c-Seager ph-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .217 Freitas c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .210 d-Herrmann ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Totals 33 3 7 2 5 4

Baltimore 000 000 401—5 15 1 Seattle 100 000 020—3 7 1

a-singled for Andreoli in the 7th. b-grounded out for Gamel in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Maybin in the 8th. d-struck out for Freitas in the 8th.

1-ran for Nunez in the 8th. 2-ran for Healy in the 8th.

E_Valera (3), Freitas (2). LOB_Baltimore 10, Seattle 8. 2B_Mancini (21), Freitas (5). HR_Nunez (4), off Warren; Cano (7), off Cobb. RBIs_Villar (38), Mancini (51), Davis (49), Nunez (12), Cano (31), Healy (69). S_Valera.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Villar, Jones, Davis, Wynns, Peterson); Seattle 5 (Haniger, Cruz, Healy 2, Herrmann). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 16; Seattle 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Jones 2, Rickard, Span. GIDP_Jones, Haniger.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Nunez, Valera, Mancini); Seattle 1 (Cano, Gordon, Healy).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb, W, 5-15 6 4 1 1 3 2 98 4.97 Fry, H, 8 1 1-3 3 2 1 1 0 29 3.04 Givens, S, 6-10 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 4.64 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc 6 6 0 0 1 4 68 3.56 Warren, L, 2-2, BS, 1-1 0 3 3 3 0 0 15 3.56 Duke 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 12 4.37 Vincent 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.10 Pazos 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 3.02 Bradford 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 12 3.33 Elias 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.50

Warren pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Givens 3-2, Duke 2-1, Vincent 2-2, Elias 2-1. WP_Cobb, Fry.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:19. A_11,265 (47,943).

