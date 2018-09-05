Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 5, Mariners 3

September 5, 2018 1:47 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 5 2 2 1 0 2 .262
Rickard cf-lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .238
Mancini 1b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .245
Jones rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Davis dh 5 0 2 1 0 0 .179
Nunez 3b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .238
1-Peterson pr-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Andreoli lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .211
a-Mullins ph-cf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .273
Valera 2b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .205
Wynns c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Totals 39 5 15 4 2 7
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger cf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .279
Segura ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .315
Cano 3b-1b 3 2 3 1 1 0 .287
Cruz dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .265
Span lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .271
Healy 1b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .249
2-Negron pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Gamel rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .285
b-Maybin ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
c-Seager ph-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .217
Freitas c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .210
d-Herrmann ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Totals 33 3 7 2 5 4
Baltimore 000 000 401—5 15 1
Seattle 100 000 020—3 7 1

a-singled for Andreoli in the 7th. b-grounded out for Gamel in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Maybin in the 8th. d-struck out for Freitas in the 8th.

1-ran for Nunez in the 8th. 2-ran for Healy in the 8th.

E_Valera (3), Freitas (2). LOB_Baltimore 10, Seattle 8. 2B_Mancini (21), Freitas (5). HR_Nunez (4), off Warren; Cano (7), off Cobb. RBIs_Villar (38), Mancini (51), Davis (49), Nunez (12), Cano (31), Healy (69). S_Valera.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Villar, Jones, Davis, Wynns, Peterson); Seattle 5 (Haniger, Cruz, Healy 2, Herrmann). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 16; Seattle 0 for 7.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_Jones 2, Rickard, Span. GIDP_Jones, Haniger.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Nunez, Valera, Mancini); Seattle 1 (Cano, Gordon, Healy).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb, W, 5-15 6 4 1 1 3 2 98 4.97
Fry, H, 8 1 1-3 3 2 1 1 0 29 3.04
Givens, S, 6-10 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 4.64
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
LeBlanc 6 6 0 0 1 4 68 3.56
Warren, L, 2-2, BS, 1-1 0 3 3 3 0 0 15 3.56
Duke 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 12 4.37
Vincent 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.10
Pazos 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 3.02
Bradford 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 12 3.33
Elias 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.50

Warren pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Givens 3-2, Duke 2-1, Vincent 2-2, Elias 2-1. WP_Cobb, Fry.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:19. A_11,265 (47,943).

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech