Orioles 8, White Sox 4

|Chicago
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Moncada 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|Y.Sanch 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Rickard lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|J.Abreu dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Villar ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Palka rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|A.Jones rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|LaMarre rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Stwrt dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Dlmnico lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|W.Cstll c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Ptrsn pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rondon ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Valera 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Sisco c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|7
|Chicago
|010
|030
|000—4
|Baltimore
|500
|100
|11x—8
E_Villar (10), Mancini (4), Davidson (3). DP_Chicago 3, Baltimore 1. LOB_Chicago 11, Baltimore 8. 2B_Mullins (9), R.Nunez (12). HR_Y.Sanchez (8), Palka 2 (24), Villar (14), A.Jones (15). SB_Y.Sanchez (14), Mullins (1), A.Jones (7). SF_Valera (1). S_Wynns (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Giolito L,10-11
|6
|8
|6
|4
|2
|1
|Ruiz
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Burr
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Scahill
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Hess
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|3
|1
|7
|Meisinger W,1-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Scott H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Castro H,4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fry S,1-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
HBP_by Hess (Abreu), by Giolito (Nunez), by Burr (Rickard).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:27. A_19,104 (45,971).
