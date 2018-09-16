Orioles 8, White Sox 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Moncada 2b 5 1 0 0 0 3 .226 Sanchez 3b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .247 Abreu dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265 Palka rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .243 LaMarre rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Davidson 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .233 Delmonico lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .213 Castillo c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .243 Rondon ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Engel cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .238 Totals 37 4 9 4 4 14

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 5 1 4 1 0 0 .276 Rickard lf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .238 Villar ss 5 2 3 2 0 1 .268 Jones rf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .285 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .240 Stewart dh 4 1 0 1 0 1 .000 Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240 1-Peterson pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .204 Valera 2b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .245 Sisco c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .181 Wynns c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Totals 33 8 11 7 3 4

Chicago 010 030 000—4 9 1 Baltimore 500 100 11x—8 11 2

1-ran for Nunez in the 8th.

E_Davidson (3), Villar (10), Mancini (4). LOB_Chicago 11, Baltimore 8. 2B_Mullins (9), Nunez (12). HR_Palka (23), off Hess; Sanchez (8), off Hess; Palka (24), off Hess; Villar (14), off Giolito; Jones (15), off Ruiz. RBIs_Sanchez 2 (51), Palka 2 (60), Mullins (8), Villar 2 (45), Jones 2 (58), Stewart (1), Valera (7). SB_Sanchez (14), Mullins (1), Jones (7). SF_Valera. S_Wynns.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Palka 2, Delmonico, Rondon, Engel); Baltimore 2 (Jones 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 8; Baltimore 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Davidson, Stewart. GIDP_Delmonico, Rickard, Jones, Sisco.

DP_Chicago 3 (Moncada, Davidson), (Moncada, Rondon, Davidson), (Rondon, Moncada, Davidson); Baltimore 1 (Mancini, Villar).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, L, 10-11 6 8 6 4 2 1 98 5.77 Ruiz 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 3.38 Burr 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 13 4.05 Scahill 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hess 4 1-3 6 4 3 1 7 104 5.22 Meisinger, W, 1-0 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 5.62 Scott, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 3 22 5.62 Castro, H, 4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 4.03 Fry, S, 1-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 4 28 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_Scahill 3-0, Fry 1-0. HBP_Hess (Abreu), Giolito (Nunez), Burr (Rickard).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:27. A_19,104 (45,971).

