Orioles 8, White Sox 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.247
|Abreu dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Palka rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|LaMarre rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Davidson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Delmonico lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Castillo c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Rondon ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|4
|14
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Rickard lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Villar ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Jones rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.285
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Stewart dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|1-Peterson pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Valera 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|Sisco c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|7
|3
|4
|Chicago
|010
|030
|000—4
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|500
|100
|11x—8
|11
|2
1-ran for Nunez in the 8th.
E_Davidson (3), Villar (10), Mancini (4). LOB_Chicago 11, Baltimore 8. 2B_Mullins (9), Nunez (12). HR_Palka (23), off Hess; Sanchez (8), off Hess; Palka (24), off Hess; Villar (14), off Giolito; Jones (15), off Ruiz. RBIs_Sanchez 2 (51), Palka 2 (60), Mullins (8), Villar 2 (45), Jones 2 (58), Stewart (1), Valera (7). SB_Sanchez (14), Mullins (1), Jones (7). SF_Valera. S_Wynns.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Palka 2, Delmonico, Rondon, Engel); Baltimore 2 (Jones 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 8; Baltimore 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Davidson, Stewart. GIDP_Delmonico, Rickard, Jones, Sisco.
DP_Chicago 3 (Moncada, Davidson), (Moncada, Rondon, Davidson), (Rondon, Moncada, Davidson); Baltimore 1 (Mancini, Villar).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 10-11
|6
|8
|6
|4
|2
|1
|98
|5.77
|Ruiz
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|3.38
|Burr
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|4.05
|Scahill
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|3
|1
|7
|104
|5.22
|Meisinger, W, 1-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|5.62
|Scott, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|5.62
|Castro, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.03
|Fry, S, 1-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|28
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored_Scahill 3-0, Fry 1-0. HBP_Hess (Abreu), Giolito (Nunez), Burr (Rickard).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:27. A_19,104 (45,971).
