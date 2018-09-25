Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles-Red Sox postponed by rain; doubleheader Wednesday

September 25, 2018 4:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — The game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed because of rain.

The teams were rescheduled for a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

David Price (15-7, 3.53 ERA) is set to start the first game for the Red Sox and Chris Sale (12-4, 2.00) the second game.

Boston (106-51) has clinched the AL East and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. Baltimore (45-111) has tied the franchise record for losses set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech