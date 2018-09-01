Orlando City trade late goals with Union for 2-2 draw

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Scott Sutter tied it in the first minute of second-half stoppage time and Orlando City snapped the Philadelphia Union’s four-game winning streak with a 2-2 draw Saturday night.

Fabrice-Jean Picault gave the Union a 2-1 lead in the 88th minute, dribbling back-and-forth to find open space outside the area and striking it into the upper left corner.

Sutter answered with his second goal in as many games, finishing Josue Colman’s back-heel flick from the right side of the area.

Cory Burke got on the end of Borek Dockal’s cross with a close range header to tie it in the 32nd minute.

Advertisement

Dom Dwyer opened the scoring for Orlando in the ninth minute, flicking Yoshimar Yotun’s free kick along with a header into the right side of the net.

Dockal left the game in the 40th minute with an apparent ankle injury.

Orlando City is winless in its last seven games.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.