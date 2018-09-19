Listen Live Sports

OSU assistant Ryan Day gets $487K as fill-in for Urban Meyer

September 19, 2018 3:53 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State assistant Ryan Day earned an extra $487,000 for steering the Buckeyes during Urban Meyer’s suspension.

That’s the amount of the lump-sum bonus the university will give Day for acting as head coach from Aug. 1 through last Sunday. Meyer served a three-game suspension for mismanagement of former assistant Zach Smith.

Day was informed of the bonus in a letter dated Monday from athletic director Gene Smith. It will be paid Sept. 30.

Day makes $1 million this year as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The No. 4 Buckeyes were 3-0 in the games Day coached, including Saturday’s 40-28 win over then-No. 15 TCU.

Smith was accused of domestic violence and other behavior.

