Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers active for Vikings game

September 16, 2018 11:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is active for the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

He was questionable coming into the day with a left knee injury.

The two-time NFL MVP was held out from practice at midweek but went through the team’s light practice on Saturday. Rodgers got hurt in the second quarter last week against the Bears before returning in the second half to lead a come-from-behind victory.

Green Bay does have two backup quarterbacks active with DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle. Receiver Davante Adams is also active for the Packers after he was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech