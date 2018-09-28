Listen Live Sports

Packers WR Randall Cobb questionable with hamstring injury

September 28, 2018 6:26 pm
 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are listing receiver Randall Cobb as questionable for this weekend’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury.

Cobb was added to the injury report on Thursday, when he was limited. He is second on the team with 17 catches for 194 yards and a score.

Green Bay returns to the practice field Saturday. The Packers might have to rely more on rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling if Cobb can’t play on Sunday against Buffalo .

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is listed as questionable for a third straight week with a left knee injury but is expected to play again. Rodgers has worn a knee brace the last two weeks.

He should have Bryan Bulaga starting at right tackle after the veteran was taken off the injury report. Bulaga was limited by a back injury.

Right guard Justin McCray, though, is doubtful with a shoulder injury. Outside linebacker Nick Perry (concussion protocol) is questionable.

