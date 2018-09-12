Padres 2, Mariners 1

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Urias 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208 Spangenberg 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Mejia c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Renfroe lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .259 1-Jankowski pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .260 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Reyes rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .265 Myers 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .255 Hedges dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Totals 35 2 8 2 0 8

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger cf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .274 Span lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Cano 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .285 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Healy 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Seager 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .216 Gamel rf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .278 a-Maybin ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Zunino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .191 Gordon ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Totals 33 1 7 1 4 4

San Diego 000 100 001—2 8 0 Seattle 001 000 000—1 7 0

a-doubled for Gamel in the 7th.

1-ran for Renfroe in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 6, Seattle 9. 2B_Mejia (1), Renfroe (22), Myers (19), Seager (33), Maybin (13). HR_Cano (8), off Mitchell. RBIs_Reyes (24), Myers (33), Cano (33). SB_Myers (9).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Reyes, Hedges, Galvis 2); Seattle 4 (Haniger, Cruz, Maybin 2). RISP_San Diego 2 for 10; Seattle 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hosmer 2, Cano. GIDP_Gordon.

DP_San Diego 1 (Galvis, Urias, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mitchell 6 4 1 1 2 2 78 6.07 Strahm 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 26 2.14 Stammen, W, 8-2 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 2.55 Yates, S, 8-9 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.94 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales 5 4 1 1 0 2 66 4.24 Armstrong 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.03 Colome 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.29 Diaz, L, 0-4 1 3 1 1 0 1 15 1.95

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:49. A_13,833 (47,943).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.