Padres 4, Diamondbacks 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte 2b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .260 Owings 3b-cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .206 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .290 Descalso 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Brito rf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .175 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Pollock cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Jay ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Barrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kivlehan lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .202 Ray p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .077 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Souza Jr. ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .220 Bracho p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Vargas ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Totals 33 3 6 3 1 13

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Galvis ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .248 Myers 3b-rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .253 Reyes rf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .280 1-Guerra pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .125 Renfroe lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .248 Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 1 2 1 .253 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .231 Pirela 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Margot cf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .245 Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .059 b-Spangenberg ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Brewer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Ellis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Totals 39 4 11 3 6 11

Arizona 000 101 001 0—3 6 1 San Diego 010 010 001 1—4 11 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-homered for Sherfy in the 6th. b-singled for Lucchesi in the 6th. c-grounded out for Bracho in the 8th. d-grounded out for Stammen in the 8th. e-struck out for Bradley in the 10th. f-struck out for Castillo in the 10th.

1-ran for Reyes in the 9th.

E_Marte (8). LOB_Arizona 2, San Diego 12. 2B_Reyes (9). 3B_Margot (8). HR_Marte (14), off Lucchesi; Souza Jr. (5), off Lucchesi; Margot (8), off Ray. RBIs_Marte (59), Brito (3), Souza Jr. (29), Reyes (31), Hosmer (69), Margot (51). SB_Owings (11), Galvis (8), Margot (11). CS_Brito (1). SF_Brito.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Ahmed); San Diego 6 (Galvis, Hosmer 2, Pirela 2, Lucchesi). RISP_Arizona 0 for 2; San Diego 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Descalso, Pirela, Margot. GIDP_Goldschmidt, Hedges.

DP_Arizona 1 (Vargas, Marte, Descalso); San Diego 1 (Galvis, Pirela, Hosmer).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 4 5 2 2 4 8 93 3.93 Sherfy 1 0 0 0 1 2 12 1.65 Bracho 2 1 0 0 1 0 26 3.19 Lopez 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.00 Bradley, BS, 8-11 1 3 1 1 0 0 17 3.64 Barrett, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 5.14 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi 6 4 2 2 0 8 71 4.08 Brewer 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.59 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.73 Yates 1 1 1 1 1 1 22 2.14 Castillo, W, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.29

Ray pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Sherfy 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:29. A_31,243 (42,445).

