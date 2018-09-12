Padres 5, Mariners 4

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mejia dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|2-Pirela pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Myers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Renfroe lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|1-Jankowski pr-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.247
|Spangenberg 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Totals
|37
|5
|8
|5
|2
|5
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger rf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Healy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.216
|Negron lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|d-Gordon ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|e-Span ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Freitas c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|a-Gamel ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Heredia cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|b-Vogelbach ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|c-Zunino ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|f-Herrmann ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|2
|13
|San Diego
|021
|020
|000—5
|8
|0
|Seattle
|000
|030
|001—4
|8
|3
a-struck out for Freitas in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Heredia in the 7th. c-struck out for Vogelbach in the 7th. d-singled for Negron in the 9th. e-out on fielder’s choice for Beckham in the 9th. f-struck out for Zunino in the 9th.
1-ran for Reyes in the 6th. 2-ran for Mejia in the 9th.
E_Seager 2 (14), Beckham (1). LOB_San Diego 8, Seattle 5. 2B_Myers (20), Cruz (17). 3B_Haniger (4). HR_Hedges (13), off LeBlanc; Renfroe (22), off LeBlanc; Cruz (35), off Lucchesi; Seager (21), off Yates. RBIs_Myers (34), Renfroe 2 (60), Hedges 2 (36), Haniger (86), Cano (34), Cruz (86), Seager (73). SB_Jankowski (24), Span (9). CS_Galvis (6).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Mejia 2, Hosmer, Reyes, Margot); Seattle 3 (Beckham 2, Herrmann). RISP_San Diego 0 for 11; Seattle 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Galvis 2, Cano. GIDP_Healy.
DP_San Diego 1 (Spangenberg, Galvis, Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, W, 8-8
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|86
|3.67
|Wingenter, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.86
|Stock, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.29
|Castillo, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.45
|Stammen, H, 21
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|2.52
|Yates, S, 9-10
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.06
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc, L, 8-4
|5
|4
|5
|2
|1
|2
|83
|3.56
|Pazos
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.95
|Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.40
|Cook
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.54
|Festa
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.70
|Duke
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.27
Inherited runners-scored_Duke 2-0. HBP_Festa (Mejia).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:07. A_17,164 (47,943).
