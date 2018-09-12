Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 5, Mariners 4

September 12, 2018 9:58 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mejia dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238
2-Pirela pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Myers 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .258
Renfroe lf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .258
Hosmer 1b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .251
Reyes rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .266
1-Jankowski pr-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Hedges c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .242
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Margot cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .247
Spangenberg 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Totals 37 5 8 5 2 5
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger rf-cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .276
Cano 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .280
Cruz dh 3 1 2 1 1 1 .263
Healy 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246
Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .216
Negron lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250
d-Gordon ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205
e-Span ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Freitas c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .209
a-Gamel ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Heredia cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .221
b-Vogelbach ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .209
c-Zunino ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .191
f-Herrmann ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Totals 34 4 8 4 2 13
San Diego 021 020 000—5 8 0
Seattle 000 030 001—4 8 3

a-struck out for Freitas in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Heredia in the 7th. c-struck out for Vogelbach in the 7th. d-singled for Negron in the 9th. e-out on fielder’s choice for Beckham in the 9th. f-struck out for Zunino in the 9th.

1-ran for Reyes in the 6th. 2-ran for Mejia in the 9th.

E_Seager 2 (14), Beckham (1). LOB_San Diego 8, Seattle 5. 2B_Myers (20), Cruz (17). 3B_Haniger (4). HR_Hedges (13), off LeBlanc; Renfroe (22), off LeBlanc; Cruz (35), off Lucchesi; Seager (21), off Yates. RBIs_Myers (34), Renfroe 2 (60), Hedges 2 (36), Haniger (86), Cano (34), Cruz (86), Seager (73). SB_Jankowski (24), Span (9). CS_Galvis (6).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Mejia 2, Hosmer, Reyes, Margot); Seattle 3 (Beckham 2, Herrmann). RISP_San Diego 0 for 11; Seattle 1 for 6.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Galvis 2, Cano. GIDP_Healy.

DP_San Diego 1 (Spangenberg, Galvis, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi, W, 8-8 5 6 3 3 2 3 86 3.67
Wingenter, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.86
Stock, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.29
Castillo, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.45
Stammen, H, 21 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 2.52
Yates, S, 9-10 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 2.06
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
LeBlanc, L, 8-4 5 4 5 2 1 2 83 3.56
Pazos 1 2 0 0 1 2 21 2.95
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.40
Cook 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 5.54
Festa 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.70
Duke 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.27

Inherited runners-scored_Duke 2-0. HBP_Festa (Mejia).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:07. A_17,164 (47,943).

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech