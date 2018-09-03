Listen Live Sports

Padres 6, Diamondbacks 2

September 3, 2018 11:46 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Urias 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .185
Renfroe lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .259
Hosmer 1b 2 2 0 0 2 0 .251
Myers 3b 2 2 0 0 2 0 .252
Reyes rf 3 2 2 4 0 0 .261
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Pirela ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hedges c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .239
Margot cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Mitchell p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Jankowski rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Totals 33 6 7 6 5 9
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Escobar 3b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .274
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .295
Peralta lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .296
Souza Jr. rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .246
Descalso 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .248
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Avila c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .163
b-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Murphy c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207
e-Brito ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .111
Godley p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063
a-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .197
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bracho p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Pollock ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Koch p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .067
f-Marte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Totals 31 2 5 2 6 7
San Diego 030 100 020—6 7 0
Arizona 100 000 010—2 5 1

a-struck out for Godley in the 5th. b-struck out for Avila in the 7th. c-grounded out for Bracho in the 7th. d-singled for Castillo in the 8th. e-walked for Murphy in the 9th. f-struck out for Koch in the 9th.

E_Goldschmidt (5). LOB_San Diego 5, Arizona 8. 2B_Escobar (45), Goldschmidt (29). HR_Reyes (14), off Godley; Reyes (15), off Godley. RBIs_Reyes 4 (23), Hedges 2 (32), Goldschmidt (79), Souza Jr. (28).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Urias, Reyes, Hedges 2); Arizona 3 (Jay, Descalso 2). RISP_San Diego 3 for 9; Arizona 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Peralta. LIDP_Galvis. GIDP_Margot, Jay.

DP_San Diego 1 (Urias, Galvis, Hosmer); Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Goldschmidt), (Ahmed, Descalso, Goldschmidt).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mitchell, W, 1-3 5 2 1 1 3 2 83 6.58
Wingenter, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.27
Castillo, H, 7 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 26 2.76
Pirela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Stammen 1 2 1 1 1 1 26 2.65
Yates 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.05
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Godley, L, 14-8 5 2 4 4 2 7 75 4.51
Sherfy 1 0 0 0 2 1 27 1.80
Bracho 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 1.93
McFarland 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 10 2.04
Koch 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 12 4.18

Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-0, Koch 2-2. WP_Mitchell.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:19. A_22,514 (48,519).



