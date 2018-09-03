Padres 6, Diamondbacks 2

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Urias 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .185 Renfroe lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .259 Hosmer 1b 2 2 0 0 2 0 .251 Myers 3b 2 2 0 0 2 0 .252 Reyes rf 3 2 2 4 0 0 .261 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Pirela ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hedges c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .239 Margot cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Mitchell p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Jankowski rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Totals 33 6 7 6 5 9

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Escobar 3b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .274 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .295 Peralta lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .296 Souza Jr. rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .246 Descalso 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Avila c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .163 b-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Murphy c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207 e-Brito ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .111 Godley p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063 a-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .197 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bracho p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Pollock ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Koch p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .067 f-Marte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Totals 31 2 5 2 6 7

San Diego 030 100 020—6 7 0 Arizona 100 000 010—2 5 1

a-struck out for Godley in the 5th. b-struck out for Avila in the 7th. c-grounded out for Bracho in the 7th. d-singled for Castillo in the 8th. e-walked for Murphy in the 9th. f-struck out for Koch in the 9th.

E_Goldschmidt (5). LOB_San Diego 5, Arizona 8. 2B_Escobar (45), Goldschmidt (29). HR_Reyes (14), off Godley; Reyes (15), off Godley. RBIs_Reyes 4 (23), Hedges 2 (32), Goldschmidt (79), Souza Jr. (28).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Urias, Reyes, Hedges 2); Arizona 3 (Jay, Descalso 2). RISP_San Diego 3 for 9; Arizona 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Peralta. LIDP_Galvis. GIDP_Margot, Jay.

DP_San Diego 1 (Urias, Galvis, Hosmer); Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Goldschmidt), (Ahmed, Descalso, Goldschmidt).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mitchell, W, 1-3 5 2 1 1 3 2 83 6.58 Wingenter, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.27 Castillo, H, 7 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 26 2.76 Pirela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stammen 1 2 1 1 1 1 26 2.65 Yates 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.05 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley, L, 14-8 5 2 4 4 2 7 75 4.51 Sherfy 1 0 0 0 2 1 27 1.80 Bracho 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 1.93 McFarland 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 10 2.04 Koch 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 12 4.18

Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-0, Koch 2-2. WP_Mitchell.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:19. A_22,514 (48,519).

