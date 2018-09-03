Padres 6, Diamondbacks 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Urias 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|Renfroe lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Hosmer 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.251
|Myers 3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Reyes rf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.261
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Pirela ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Mitchell p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Jankowski rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|5
|9
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Escobar 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.274
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Souza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Descalso 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Avila c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.163
|b-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Murphy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|e-Brito ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Godley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|a-Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bracho p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Pollock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Koch p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|f-Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|6
|7
|San Diego
|030
|100
|020—6
|7
|0
|Arizona
|100
|000
|010—2
|5
|1
a-struck out for Godley in the 5th. b-struck out for Avila in the 7th. c-grounded out for Bracho in the 7th. d-singled for Castillo in the 8th. e-walked for Murphy in the 9th. f-struck out for Koch in the 9th.
E_Goldschmidt (5). LOB_San Diego 5, Arizona 8. 2B_Escobar (45), Goldschmidt (29). HR_Reyes (14), off Godley; Reyes (15), off Godley. RBIs_Reyes 4 (23), Hedges 2 (32), Goldschmidt (79), Souza Jr. (28).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Urias, Reyes, Hedges 2); Arizona 3 (Jay, Descalso 2). RISP_San Diego 3 for 9; Arizona 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Peralta. LIDP_Galvis. GIDP_Margot, Jay.
DP_San Diego 1 (Urias, Galvis, Hosmer); Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Goldschmidt), (Ahmed, Descalso, Goldschmidt).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mitchell, W, 1-3
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|83
|6.58
|Wingenter, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.27
|Castillo, H, 7
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.76
|Pirela
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stammen
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|2.65
|Yates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.05
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley, L, 14-8
|5
|2
|4
|4
|2
|7
|75
|4.51
|Sherfy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|1.80
|Bracho
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.93
|McFarland
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10
|2.04
|Koch
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.18
Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-0, Koch 2-2. WP_Mitchell.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:19. A_22,514 (48,519).
