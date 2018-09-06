Padres 6, Reds 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Urias 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.171
|Renfroe lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Myers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|J.Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Spangenberg ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mejia c
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.286
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Lauer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.080
|a-Pirela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Stock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|1
|11
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peraza ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.282
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Ervin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Schebler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.274
|Herrera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|L.Castillo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.120
|b-Trahan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Williams ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|3
|13
|San Diego
|001
|400
|100—6
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|200—2
|5
|1
a-struck out for Lauer in the 5th. b-popped out for L.Castillo in the 5th. c-homered for Wisler in the 7th. d-struck out for Wingenter in the 8th.
E_Peraza (19). LOB_San Diego 5, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Myers (18). HR_Mejia (1), off L.Castillo; Renfroe (20), off L.Castillo; Mejia (2), off L.Castillo; Schebler (14), off Wingenter; Williams (2), off Wingenter. RBIs_Urias (3), Renfroe (57), Mejia 4 (4), Schebler (41), Williams (6). SB_Jankowski (22). SF_Urias. S_Jankowski.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Renfroe 2, Mejia); Cincinnati 2 (Herrera 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 3.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Herrera, Votto).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8
|86
|4.80
|Stock
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.53
|J.Castillo, W, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.67
|Wingenter
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|4.50
|Stammen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.61
|Yates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.01
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|L.Castillo, L, 8-12
|5
|5
|5
|2
|0
|7
|81
|4.79
|Wisler
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|34
|4.83
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.50
|Hughes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.95
Stock pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_J.Castillo 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:57. A_14,303 (42,319).
