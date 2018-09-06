Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 6, Reds 2

September 6, 2018 9:52 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jankowski cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Urias 2b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .171
Renfroe lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .255
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Myers 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .253
Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .258
J.Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Spangenberg ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Mejia c 4 2 2 4 0 1 .286
Galvis ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .237
Lauer p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .080
a-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Stock p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Margot cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Totals 35 6 9 6 1 11
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peraza ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .288
Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .282
Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .289
Ervin lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Schebler rf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .274
Herrera 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .188
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
L.Castillo p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .120
b-Trahan ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Williams ph-cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .301
Totals 31 2 5 2 3 13
San Diego 001 400 100—6 9 0
Cincinnati 000 000 200—2 5 1

a-struck out for Lauer in the 5th. b-popped out for L.Castillo in the 5th. c-homered for Wisler in the 7th. d-struck out for Wingenter in the 8th.

E_Peraza (19). LOB_San Diego 5, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Myers (18). HR_Mejia (1), off L.Castillo; Renfroe (20), off L.Castillo; Mejia (2), off L.Castillo; Schebler (14), off Wingenter; Williams (2), off Wingenter. RBIs_Urias (3), Renfroe (57), Mejia 4 (4), Schebler (41), Williams (6). SB_Jankowski (22). SF_Urias. S_Jankowski.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Renfroe 2, Mejia); Cincinnati 2 (Herrera 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 3.

Advertisement

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Herrera, Votto).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer 4 2 0 0 3 8 86 4.80
Stock 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.53
J.Castillo, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.67
Wingenter 1 2 2 2 0 2 20 4.50
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.61
Yates 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.01
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
L.Castillo, L, 8-12 5 5 5 2 0 7 81 4.79
Wisler 2 2 1 1 1 1 34 4.83
Hernandez 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 2.50
Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.95

Stock pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_J.Castillo 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:57. A_14,303 (42,319).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech