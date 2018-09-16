Padres 7, Rangers 3

|Texas
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mejia c
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Profar ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Myers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gallo cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Knr-Flf 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Jnkwski pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Galvis 2b-ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|W.Clhun lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|DShelds cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Javy.Gr ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Minor p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pelham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Butler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wngnter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Choo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ellis ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rbinson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nix p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Springs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Spngnbr 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|Texas
|011
|001
|000—3
|San Diego
|100
|000
|105—7
E_R.Chirinos (3). DP_Texas 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Texas 8, San Diego 4. 2B_Profar (33), Gallo (24), Guzman (17), Minor (1), Hosmer (31), Galvis (25). 3B_Margot (6). HR_Profar (18), W.Calhoun (2), Mejia (3), Renfroe (23).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Minor
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Pelham H,1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Butler H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Claudio H,14
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Springs L,0-1 BS,1
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|San Diego
|Nix
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Wick
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wingenter
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Yates W,5-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Nix (Kiner-Falefa), by Wingenter (Chirinos). WP_Springs.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Chris Conroy; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:15. A_22,242 (42,445).
