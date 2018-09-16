Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 7, Rangers 3

September 16, 2018 7:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Odor 2b 5 0 1 0 Mejia c 4 1 1 4
Profar ss 4 1 2 1 Myers 3b 4 0 0 0
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Renfroe lf 4 1 1 1
Gallo cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0
Knr-Flf 3b 3 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 3 0 2 0
Guzman 1b 4 1 1 0 Jnkwski pr 0 1 0 0
R.Chrns c 3 0 1 1 Galvis 2b-ss 4 2 1 1
W.Clhun lf 3 1 1 1 Margot cf 4 0 2 1
DShelds cf 0 0 0 0 Javy.Gr ss 2 0 0 0
Minor p 3 0 1 0 Hedges ph 1 0 0 0
Pelham p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Butler p 0 0 0 0 Wngnter p 0 0 0 0
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0
Choo ph 0 0 0 0 Ellis ph 0 1 0 0
Rbinson pr 0 0 0 0 Nix p 2 0 0 0
Springs p 0 0 0 0 Wick p 0 0 0 0
Spngnbr 2b 0 1 0 0
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 32 7 8 7
Texas 011 001 000—3
San Diego 100 000 105—7

E_R.Chirinos (3). DP_Texas 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Texas 8, San Diego 4. 2B_Profar (33), Gallo (24), Guzman (17), Minor (1), Hosmer (31), Galvis (25). 3B_Margot (6). HR_Profar (18), W.Calhoun (2), Mejia (3), Renfroe (23).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor 6 1-3 4 2 2 1 7
Pelham H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Butler H,2 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Claudio H,14 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Springs L,0-1 BS,1 2-3 3 5 5 2 0
San Diego
Nix 6 7 3 3 1 3
Wick 1 1 0 0 0 0
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wingenter 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Yates W,5-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Nix (Kiner-Falefa), by Wingenter (Chirinos). WP_Springs.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Chris Conroy; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

Advertisement

T_3:15. A_22,242 (42,445).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech