Padres 7, Rangers 3

Texas San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Odor 2b 5 0 1 0 Mejia c 4 1 1 4 Profar ss 4 1 2 1 Myers 3b 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Renfroe lf 4 1 1 1 Gallo cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Knr-Flf 3b 3 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 3 0 2 0 Guzman 1b 4 1 1 0 Jnkwski pr 0 1 0 0 R.Chrns c 3 0 1 1 Galvis 2b-ss 4 2 1 1 W.Clhun lf 3 1 1 1 Margot cf 4 0 2 1 DShelds cf 0 0 0 0 Javy.Gr ss 2 0 0 0 Minor p 3 0 1 0 Hedges ph 1 0 0 0 Pelham p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Butler p 0 0 0 0 Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 Choo ph 0 0 0 0 Ellis ph 0 1 0 0 Rbinson pr 0 0 0 0 Nix p 2 0 0 0 Springs p 0 0 0 0 Wick p 0 0 0 0 Spngnbr 2b 0 1 0 0 Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 32 7 8 7

Texas 011 001 000—3 San Diego 100 000 105—7

E_R.Chirinos (3). DP_Texas 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Texas 8, San Diego 4. 2B_Profar (33), Gallo (24), Guzman (17), Minor (1), Hosmer (31), Galvis (25). 3B_Margot (6). HR_Profar (18), W.Calhoun (2), Mejia (3), Renfroe (23).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Minor 6 1-3 4 2 2 1 7 Pelham H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Butler H,2 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 Claudio H,14 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Springs L,0-1 BS,1 2-3 3 5 5 2 0 San Diego Nix 6 7 3 3 1 3 Wick 1 1 0 0 0 0 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 2 Wingenter 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 Yates W,5-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Nix (Kiner-Falefa), by Wingenter (Chirinos). WP_Springs.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Chris Conroy; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:15. A_22,242 (42,445).

