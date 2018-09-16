Padres 7, Rangers 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Odor 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .259 Profar ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .258 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Gallo cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .210 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Guzman 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .236 Chirinos c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .217 Calhoun lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .247 DeShields cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .209 Minor p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Pelham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Butler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Choo ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .270 1-Robinson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Springs p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 3 8 3 3 7

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mejia c 4 1 1 4 1 1 .241 Myers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .251 Renfroe lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .253 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Reyes rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .276 2-Jankowski pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .258 Galvis 2b-ss 4 2 1 1 0 0 .233 Margot cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .250 Guerra ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 a-Hedges ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Ellis ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .289 Nix p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Spangenberg 2b 0 1 0 0 2 0 .230 Totals 32 7 8 7 5 8

Texas 011 001 000—3 8 1 San Diego 100 000 105—7 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Guerra in the 7th. b-walked for Claudio in the 9th. c-pinch hit for Yates in the 9th.

1-ran for Choo in the 9th. 2-ran for Reyes in the 9th.

E_Chirinos (3). LOB_Texas 8, San Diego 4. 2B_Profar (33), Gallo (24), Guzman (17), Minor (1), Hosmer (31), Galvis (25). 3B_Margot (6). HR_Calhoun (2), off Nix; Profar (18), off Nix; Renfroe (23), off Minor; Mejia (3), off Springs. RBIs_Profar (74), Chirinos (62), Calhoun (10), Mejia 4 (8), Renfroe (61), Galvis (61), Margot (45).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Profar 3, Mazara, Guzman 2); San Diego 2 (Reyes, Hedges). RISP_Texas 1 for 10; San Diego 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Mazara. GIDP_Renfroe.

DP_Texas 1 (Profar, Odor, Guzman); San Diego 1 (Myers, Hosmer).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor 6 1-3 4 2 2 1 7 87 4.14 Pelham, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 4.91 Butler, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 23 6.00 Claudio, H, 14 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.74 Springs, L, 0-1, BS, 1-1 2-3 3 5 5 2 0 30 3.55 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nix 6 7 3 3 1 3 80 5.75 Wick 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 7.11 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.49 Wingenter 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 19 4.40 Yates, W, 5-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.04

Inherited runners-scored_Pelham 1-0, Butler 1-0, Claudio 2-0, Yates 3-0. HBP_Nix (Kiner-Falefa), Wingenter (Chirinos). WP_Springs.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Chris Conroy; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:15. A_22,242 (42,445).

