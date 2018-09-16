Padres 7, Rangers 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Profar ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Gallo cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Calhoun lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|DeShields cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Minor p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Pelham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Butler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Choo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|1-Robinson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Springs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|3
|7
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mejia c
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.241
|Myers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Renfroe lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|2-Jankowski pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Galvis 2b-ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Guerra ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|a-Hedges ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Ellis ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Nix p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Spangenberg 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.230
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|5
|8
|Texas
|011
|001
|000—3
|8
|1
|San Diego
|100
|000
|105—7
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Guerra in the 7th. b-walked for Claudio in the 9th. c-pinch hit for Yates in the 9th.
1-ran for Choo in the 9th. 2-ran for Reyes in the 9th.
E_Chirinos (3). LOB_Texas 8, San Diego 4. 2B_Profar (33), Gallo (24), Guzman (17), Minor (1), Hosmer (31), Galvis (25). 3B_Margot (6). HR_Calhoun (2), off Nix; Profar (18), off Nix; Renfroe (23), off Minor; Mejia (3), off Springs. RBIs_Profar (74), Chirinos (62), Calhoun (10), Mejia 4 (8), Renfroe (61), Galvis (61), Margot (45).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Profar 3, Mazara, Guzman 2); San Diego 2 (Reyes, Hedges). RISP_Texas 1 for 10; San Diego 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Mazara. GIDP_Renfroe.
DP_Texas 1 (Profar, Odor, Guzman); San Diego 1 (Myers, Hosmer).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|87
|4.14
|Pelham, H, 1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.91
|Butler, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|6.00
|Claudio, H, 14
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.74
|Springs, L, 0-1, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|30
|3.55
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nix
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|80
|5.75
|Wick
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|7.11
|Stammen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.49
|Wingenter
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|4.40
|Yates, W, 5-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.04
Inherited runners-scored_Pelham 1-0, Butler 1-0, Claudio 2-0, Yates 3-0. HBP_Nix (Kiner-Falefa), Wingenter (Chirinos). WP_Springs.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Chris Conroy; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:15. A_22,242 (42,445).
