Padres 7, Reds 6

September 9, 2018 9:08 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jankowski cf-rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .260
Urias 2b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .205
Renfroe lf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .256
Hosmer 1b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .254
Reyes rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .265
Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hedges c 5 1 1 2 0 0 .241
Spangenberg 3b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .234
Galvis ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .235
Nix p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Stock p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Margot cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Totals 37 7 10 7 6 12
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schebler rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .273
Peraza ss 5 2 2 2 0 1 .290
Votto 1b 4 1 1 3 1 0 .283
Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .315
Ervin lf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .272
Barnhart c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .253
Dixon 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Mahle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .103
a-Guerrero ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Trahan 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .333
d-Suarez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Hamilton cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .239
Totals 35 6 9 6 3 11
San Diego 002 220 001—7 10 1
Cincinnati 000 150 000—6 9 0

a-struck out for Mahle in the 3rd. b-struck out for Wisler in the 5th. c-struck out for Hughes in the 8th. d-struck out for Trahan in the 8th. e-lined out for Stammen in the 9th.

E_Hedges (11). LOB_San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Jankowski (12), Galvis (24), Peraza (29), Barnhart (21). HR_Hedges (12), off Mahle; Urias (2), off Sims; Hosmer (16), off Iglesias; Votto (11), off Nix. RBIs_Urias 2 (5), Hosmer (62), Hedges 2 (34), Galvis 2 (60), Peraza 2 (51), Votto 3 (64), Barnhart (42). SB_Jankowski (23), Hamilton (30).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Urias 3, Hedges 2); Cincinnati 3 (Peraza, Dixon, Hamilton). RISP_San Diego 2 for 7; Cincinnati 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Nix, Votto. GIDP_Dixon.

DP_San Diego 1 (Spangenberg, Urias, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nix 4 7 6 6 2 5 78 6.00
Stock 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 2.31
Wick 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 9.64
Castillo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 24 2.53
Stammen, W, 7-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.57
Yates, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.98
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle 3 5 2 2 3 5 74 4.98
Sims 1 2-3 3 4 4 3 2 49 7.47
Wisler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.78
Hernandez 2 1 0 0 0 3 34 2.41
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.91
Iglesias, L, 2-4 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 2.59

Nix pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-0, Wisler 2-0. HBP_Nix (Ervin).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:12. A_18,424 (42,319).

