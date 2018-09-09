Padres 7, Reds 6

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|Urias 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.205
|Renfroe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.256
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Reyes rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Mejia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hedges c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Spangenberg 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.234
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.235
|Nix p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Stock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Margot cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|6
|12
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schebler rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|Peraza ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.290
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.283
|Gennett 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Ervin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.272
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Dixon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mahle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|a-Guerrero ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Trahan 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|d-Suarez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Hamilton cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|3
|11
|San Diego
|002
|220
|001—7
|10
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|150
|000—6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Mahle in the 3rd. b-struck out for Wisler in the 5th. c-struck out for Hughes in the 8th. d-struck out for Trahan in the 8th. e-lined out for Stammen in the 9th.
E_Hedges (11). LOB_San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Jankowski (12), Galvis (24), Peraza (29), Barnhart (21). HR_Hedges (12), off Mahle; Urias (2), off Sims; Hosmer (16), off Iglesias; Votto (11), off Nix. RBIs_Urias 2 (5), Hosmer (62), Hedges 2 (34), Galvis 2 (60), Peraza 2 (51), Votto 3 (64), Barnhart (42). SB_Jankowski (23), Hamilton (30).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Urias 3, Hedges 2); Cincinnati 3 (Peraza, Dixon, Hamilton). RISP_San Diego 2 for 7; Cincinnati 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Nix, Votto. GIDP_Dixon.
DP_San Diego 1 (Spangenberg, Urias, Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nix
|4
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|78
|6.00
|Stock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|2.31
|Wick
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9.64
|Castillo
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.53
|Stammen, W, 7-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.57
|Yates, S, 7-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.98
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|74
|4.98
|Sims
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|49
|7.47
|Wisler
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.78
|Hernandez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|2.41
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.91
|Iglesias, L, 2-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.59
Nix pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-0, Wisler 2-0. HBP_Nix (Ervin).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:12. A_18,424 (42,319).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.