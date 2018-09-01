Listen Live Sports

Padres 7, Rockies 0

September 1, 2018 1:07 am
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .276
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Gonzalez rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .290
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Story ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290
Dahl lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265
McMahon 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Iannetta c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .077
a-Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 5 0 2 6
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jankowski cf-rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .263
Urias 2b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .267
Myers 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .259
Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .253
Renfroe lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .256
Reyes rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .254
Margot cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Hedges c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .238
Galvis ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .239
Kennedy p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Spangenberg ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 7 11 7 2 6
Colorado 000 000 000—0 5 0
San Diego 000 100 15x—7 11 0

a-struck out for Senzatela in the 7th. b-struck out for Strahm in the 7th. c-grounded out for Maton in the 8th.

LOB_Colorado 8, San Diego 5. 2B_Hosmer 2 (30), Renfroe (21), Hedges (10). HR_Reyes (13), off Senzatela; Urias (1), off McGee; Myers (10), off McGee. RBIs_Urias 2 (2), Myers (31), Renfroe (54), Reyes (17), Hedges (30), Galvis (58). SB_Story (22). S_Arenado, Senzatela.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (LeMahieu, McMahon, Iannetta); San Diego 1 (Myers). RISP_Colorado 0 for 8; San Diego 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, McMahon, Margot.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, L, 4-5 6 4 1 1 1 4 85 4.88
Oh 1 2 1 1 0 1 10 2.48
McGee 0 3 4 4 1 0 16 6.46
Shaw 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 6.31
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kennedy, W, 1-2 6 4 0 0 2 2 88 5.76
Strahm, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.13
Maton, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.10
Wick 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

McGee pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-1. HBP_Kennedy (LeMahieu).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:38. A_21,408 (42,445).

