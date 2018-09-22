Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Palace’s Wan-Bissaka struck by bottle in Newcastle draw

September 22, 2018 12:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka was struck by a bottle thrown by visiting fans as his side drew with Newcastle 0-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Newcastle, still waiting for its first league victory of the season, turned in another toothless showing.

The traveling Newcastle supporters marked Mike Ashley’s first appearance at a game since May 2017 by protesting against the club owner.

“We want Ashley out,” was chanted repeatedly, and one Newcastle fan saw fit to throw a bottle at Palace right back Bissaka, who appeared unhurt by the incident and played on.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Palace also has problems. The London club has yet to win at home this season and wasted the best chances of a turgid encounter.

Driving rain drummed home the harsh realities that winter is coming, and on this evidence, lean times could await both clubs.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech